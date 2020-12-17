News / Metro

Renovations to affect emergency services

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:26 UTC+8, 2020-12-17       0
Huashan Hospital's emergency department won't be receiving ambulances from now to May 30 due to renovation work with details of further disruptions to be announced later.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:26 UTC+8, 2020-12-17       0

The emergency department of Huashan Hospital in downtown Jing’an District will not receive ambulances from now to May 30 next year due to renovations, though emergency services and the fever clinic will operate as normal during that period, the hospital said on Thursday.

From June 1 to August 31, the work will affect emergency services and the fever clinic and the hospital will announce further details in the future. 

The hospital said patients can go to its branches in Minhang and Baoshan districts as well as other nearby medical facilities during the renovations. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     