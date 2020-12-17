Renovations to affect emergency services

Huashan Hospital's emergency department won't be receiving ambulances from now to May 30 due to renovation work with details of further disruptions to be announced later.

The emergency department of Huashan Hospital in downtown Jing’an District will not receive ambulances from now to May 30 next year due to renovations, though emergency services and the fever clinic will operate as normal during that period, the hospital said on Thursday.

From June 1 to August 31, the work will affect emergency services and the fever clinic and the hospital will announce further details in the future.

The hospital said patients can go to its branches in Minhang and Baoshan districts as well as other nearby medical facilities during the renovations.