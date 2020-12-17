News / Metro

Senior care system launched in Putuo community

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:26 UTC+8, 2020-12-17       0
Information system can monitor the daily activities of elderly residents and alert community workers to problems faced by elderly residents who live alone or need special care. 
Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:26 UTC+8, 2020-12-17       0
Senior care system launched in Putuo community
Yang Jian / SHINE

Yang Yong, director of Changshou Road subdistrict's urban grid management center, checks information on the senior care system.

An information system has been recently launched in a downtown community to offer timely support for senior citizens living alone or who are physically challenged and need special care. 

The “special care group information management” system has been integrated into the smart management platform in Putuo’s Changshou Road Subdistrict.

Officials can monitor the daily activities of elderly residents on a screen or on their phones and the system incorporates a number of sensors, such as smoke and gas detectors.

An alert will be sent to nearby community workers nearby if anything abnormal is detected.

The system is part of a citywide campaign to employ technology in the care of senior citizens.

Additional applications are being developed to improve the efficiency of services, said Yang Yong, director of the subdistrict’s urban grid management center.

In August, a fire alert was triggered in an apartment on Jiangning Road. Neighborhood committee officials rushed round and police broke in to find that it had been triggered by mosquito-repellent incense. The elderly resident had gone out and phone calls went unanswered. 

Yang said the incident affirmed their decision to develop the smart system to offer more effective and accurate services for residents.

The system marks the location of elderly people living alone or who have physical or mental challenges on a large screen at the center along with information collected by sensors installed in their apartments.

Meal delivery services and visits by community workers can be displayed. A notice will be issued if community workers fail to visit any senior resident for three days.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     