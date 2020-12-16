News / Metro

Festive move takes hold across city as Christmas approaches

Shine photographers captured moments of locals and expats getting ready to celebrate Christmas. 
As Christmas is just around the corner, a festive mood has taken hold across the city. Shine photographers captured moments of locals and expats getting ready to celebrate.  

Sinan Mansion

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE
Cheers, Father Christmas!

Cheers, Father Christmas!

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE
Will these taste good?

Will these taste good?

Wukang Road

Dong Jun / SHINE
Dong Jun / SHINE

Taking a break before the hard work of Christmas Eve?

Tianping Road

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE
A selfie with a Christmas tree

A selfie with a Christmas tree

Hongqiao Xintiandi 

Dong Jun / SHINE
Dong Jun / SHINE

Gold and red are colors of the season. 

Jinhui market in Minhang

Dong Jun / SHINE
Dong Jun / SHINE

What kind of Christmas trees do you want this year?

Yuyuan Road

Dong Jun / SHINE
Dong Jun / SHINE

A new way to get in the house

Nanjing Road W. 

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Season's greetings on the window of a shopping mall

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
