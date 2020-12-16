Festive move takes hold across city as Christmas approaches
As Christmas is just around the corner, a festive mood has taken hold across the city. Shine photographers captured moments of locals and expats getting ready to celebrate.
Sinan Mansion
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE
Wukang Road
Dong Jun / SHINE
Tianping Road
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE
Hongqiao Xintiandi
Dong Jun / SHINE
Jinhui market in Minhang
Dong Jun / SHINE
Yuyuan Road
Dong Jun / SHINE
Nanjing Road W.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
