Liaoning officials come to town to boost winter tourism

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Officials from northeast China's Liaoning Province were in Shanghai on Thursday for a promotional event to highlight the area's unique winter flavor and the festive atmosphere of Chinese Lunar New Year.

The promotion was hosted by the Liaoning Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism and officials from 14 cities in the province to boost winter tourism while strengthening its cultural and tourism ties to the Yangtze River Delta region.



Twelve winter tourist routes in the province were released in Shanghai on Thursday, capturing the essence of the region's natural beauty, winter sports, hot springs, festivals and healthy living.

These include Qipanshan Ice and Snow World, Gongchangling Ski Resort, Taizihe Sports Park, Gaoli Street, Hulu Ancient Town, Huaxidi Hot Spring, Honghai Wetland Hot Spring, Daling River Wetland Park, Shenyang Imperial Palace, Guanshan Lake and Yidian Tourism Resort.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Carnivals as well as ice and snow festivals take place every winter in the cities of Dandong, Benxi, Tieling, Shenyang and Anshan.



What's more, these routes will enable visitors from Shanghai to take in the splendor of Guanmen Mountain's ice waterfall, stroll Liaohe Ancient Street's temple fair, taste the traditional delicacies of the Manchu ethnic minority and try their luck at fishing in Wolong Lake.

Travel agencies and tourism officials from Liaoning signed cooperation agreements with travel companies in Shanghai during the event.

Liaoning officials also sought support from Shanghai investors for more than 200 tourism-related projects.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong