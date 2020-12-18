News / Metro

High marks for Shanghai's area medical clusters

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:09 UTC+8, 2020-12-18       0
Medical clusters have shown very positive effects on resource and expert sharing, patient transfer, talent training and overall capabilities.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:09 UTC+8, 2020-12-18       0

Medical clusters consisting of leading facilities and grassroots hospitals have shown very positive effects on resource and expert sharing, patient transfer, talent training and overall capabilities, according to experts from Shanghai Sixth People’s Hospital, which celebrates the 20th anniversary of its medical cluster today.

Led by the hospital, the cluster currently has seven members in the districts of Xuhui, Putuo, Jinshan, Fengxian and Changning, as well as the Pudong New Area, serving over 13 million people.

Due to quality management and improved capabilities, three district-level members have been upgraded to city-level facilities and four are part of the first group of regional medical centers.

Through the medical cluster, patients, especially those in rural areas, receive high-quality service and expert resources near their homes instead of having to travel to downtown hospitals.

Since joining the cluster, a member in rural Jinshan District has increased its patient load several hundred percent.

The overall capabilities of grassroots hospitals quickly improved after experts from leading hospitals began training grassroots employees, according to Yin Shankai, president of Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     