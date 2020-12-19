Medical education reforms meet challenge of coronavirus

The coronavirus epidemic has provided new challenges to modern medical education, educators told the Oriental Medical Education Forum on Friday.

The coronavirus epidemic has provided new challenges to modern medical education, which must embrace reform, better training structures and enhanced talent training, local medical experts and educators told the Oriental Medical Education Forum on Friday.

Dr Wu Fan, deputy director of Fudan University’s medical college and a leading expert from Shanghai's COVID-19 medical team, said Shanghai has started trials on the training of talented professionals in public health.

The aim is to create high-end and multidisciplinary public health professionals.

