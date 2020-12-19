News / Metro

Have your say in planning of Metro Line 23

  19:28 UTC+8, 2020-12-19       0
Metro Line 23 planning has been announced, and public opinion is being sought until January 15.
Metro Line 23 planning has been announced, and public opinion is being sought until January 15.

The first phase of the new line, stretching 28.5 kilometers, will have 22 stations in Minhang and Xuhui districts, passing Minhang Economic and Technological Development Zone, Zizhu Science Park, Xuhui riverside and Xujiahui.

It will start from Minhang Development Zone in the south and end at Shanghai Stadium where passengers can interchange to Line 4. The line also has interchange stations with Lines 3, 12, 15 and 19.

The pdf document of the planning can be downloaded from http://jtw.sh.gov.cn/gsgg/20201216/c29555f875194a64a855b18b66b244af.html. People who have opinions can write to sh23haoxian@163.com.

