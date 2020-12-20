11 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

The city reported 11 imported novel coronavirus cases on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

The first patient is a Chinese working in France who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on December 14.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Spain who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 15.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Italy who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 16.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in Israel who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 16.

The fifth patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 5.

The sixth patient is a Chinese working in Germany who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 16.

The seventh patient is a Spanish who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 17.

The eighth patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 17.

The ninth patient is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 17.

The 10th patient, a Belarusian, and the 11th patient, a Chinese working in Russia, arrived at the Shanghai airport on the same flight on December 18.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 217 close contacts have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, 10 patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,098 imported cases, 1,007 have been discharged upon recovery and 91 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 349 local cases, 339 have been discharged upon recovery and three are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the health commission said.