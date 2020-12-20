Stage is set for theater themed book store

A new themed branch of bookstore chain Duoyun Books is set to be unveiled on Christmas Eve on Changle Road in Huangpu District, featuring books related to theater and drama.

A new themed branch of bookstore chain Duoyun Books is set to be unveiled on Christmas Eve on Changle Road in Huangpu District, featuring books related to theater and drama.

After the opening ceremony and forum, it will open to the public on Christmas Day.



This bookstore is the fifth outlet of Duoyun Books in Shanghai and its second themed store, following one themed with poetry that opened in December last year.



Located near the Lyceum Theatre, it showcases scripts of plays and original works of theater and drama. There will be books covering relevant fields such as animation, theatrical building, theatrical psychology, biographies of playwrights and photography.



The store will also provide services such as an art salon and dining as well as some foreign and its original cultural innovative products.



It has a vintage style cafe and an underground restaurant serving Japanese food.



Through to the end of January, it will give a series of theater-themed activities for readers to celebrate the opening, including lectures, concert, reading events and courses about art education.



Hu Jun

Hu Jun