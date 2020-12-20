Officials ensure everything shipshape in Yangtze River estuary.

Maritime officials have intensified a crackdown on illegal activities by inland vessels to ensure safety in the Yangtze River estuary.

Ti Gong

According to notice on Sunday jointly made by the city’s maritime office, public security bureau and transportation commission, inspections will be carried out in Liuhekou to Baoshan water areas.

A 5,000-ton large patrol boat, four medium-sized boats and three small patrol boats with more than 40 policemen will be deployed.

All the passing vessels transporting sand and gravel of 3,000 gross tonnage and above should undergo inspection as required.

Illegal vessels, such as those with no voyage plans or carrying suspicious cargoes, will be banned from entering Shanghai port or transporting goods.

Violation of the notice will be strictly investigated by the maritime and transportation departments in accordance with the law.

In recent years, a large number of inland vessels have been engaged in marine sand and gravel transportation driven by profits.

From January 2018 to November 2020, 2,494 inland vessels related to sea transportation were investigated and fined with a total of 109 million yuan (US$.16.7 million). Ninety-one people were handed over for detention by the public security department.

Wu Hongbing, deputy director of the maritime bureau, said: “Strengthening the cooperation with different departments are crucial in curbing the channels of inland vessels effectively.”