8 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are all Chinese working in Russia. Meanwhile, five patients were discharged upon recovery and three imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

The city reported eight imported novel coronavirus cases on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning.

They are all Chinese working in Russia who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on December 18.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 188 close contacts have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, five patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,106 imported cases, 1012 have been discharged upon recovery and 94 are still hospitalized.

Three imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 349 local cases, 339 have been discharged upon recovery and three are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the health commission said.