Local residents flock to 'Shanghai's back door' for holiday event

A promotional holiday event in the city of Taicang in neighboring Jiangsu Province lured Shanghai tourists on Sunday with its winter delicacies, local charm and deep culture and history, taking advantage of the increasingly convenient rail transportation system and the city's enhanced integration into the Yangtze River Delta region.

With the July opening of the Shanghai-Suzhou-Nantong high-speed railway, it now takes only 30 minutes to get from Shanghai to Taicang.

Shanghai tourists were treated to rice wine, Shuangfeng mutton noodles and Liuhe River simmered duck — Taicang winter specialties — along with the tranquil scenery of Shaxi and Liuhe ancient towns, local hot springs and the Yangtze River Estuary Tourist Resort.

Gifts from Taicang, such as strawberries from Dianzhan Village, candy made of popped rice and Jituan cake, were distributed during the event in Yangpu District hosted by the Taicang City Administration of Culture, Sports, Radio and Television and Tourism.

Taicang is often referred to as the “backyard of Shanghai.” The 1,300-year-old Shaxi Ancient Town was considered the No. 1 town in the lower reaches of the Yangtze River in its heyday, and still maintains its original look and feel.

