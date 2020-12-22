Yancheng launches tourism week in Shanghai

The Yancheng-Nantong high-speed railway, due to start regular operations soon, provides a direct link to the city in Jiangsu Province and its attractions for Shanghai residents.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Yancheng, a city in east China's Jiangsu Province, signed 15 cultural industry projects on Tuesday as it kicked off the 2020 Yancheng (Shanghai) publicity and cultural tourism week in Shanghai.

The Yancheng-Nantong high-speed railway began trial operation late last month, providing a direct rail link between Shanghai and Yancheng. It is due to start regular operations soon.

The projects, with a total investment of 11.6 billion yuan (US$1.77 billion), cover areas such as the construction and management of tourist attractions, digital industry projects, cultural block construction and cultural support facilities.

“Loving Yancheng,” a promotional video, will be screened at spots such as Hongqiao Railway Station, Hongqiao Airport, Lujiazui, and Yangcheng Railway Station.

During the week, a variety of activities such as an elk photographic exhibition and an international photographic contest about the Yancheng Yellow Sea Wetland will be held.

Cheng Meihong, deputy director of Shanghai’s culture and tourism administration, said Yancheng is a natural oxygen bar and a backyard garden in reach of Shanghai residents, and the opening of the high-speed railway will inject new vitality into the two cities’ cultural and tourism exchanges.

The opening of railway will boost closer and more frequent economic and cultural cooperation between the cities, said Wu Xiaodan, chief of Yancheng’s publicity department.

Ti Gong