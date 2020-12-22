News / Metro

Yancheng launches tourism week in Shanghai

Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:14 UTC+8, 2020-12-22       0
The Yancheng-Nantong high-speed railway, due to start regular operations soon, provides a direct link to the city in Jiangsu Province and its attractions for Shanghai residents.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:14 UTC+8, 2020-12-22       0
Yancheng launches tourism week in Shanghai
Ti Gong

Yancheng officials sign15 cultural industry projects in Shanghai on Tuesday.

Yancheng launches tourism week in Shanghai
Ti Gong

Officials launch the 2020 Yancheng (Shanghai) publicity and cultural tourism week on Tuesday. 

Yancheng, a city in east China's Jiangsu Province, signed 15 cultural industry projects on Tuesday as it kicked off the 2020 Yancheng (Shanghai) publicity and cultural tourism week in Shanghai.

The Yancheng-Nantong high-speed railway began trial operation late last month, providing a direct rail link between Shanghai and Yancheng. It is due to start regular operations soon.

The projects, with a total investment of 11.6 billion yuan (US$1.77 billion), cover areas such as the construction and management of tourist attractions, digital industry projects, cultural block construction and cultural support facilities.

“Loving Yancheng,” a promotional video, will be screened at spots such as Hongqiao Railway Station, Hongqiao Airport, Lujiazui, and Yangcheng Railway Station.

During the week, a variety of activities such as an elk photographic exhibition and an international photographic contest about the Yancheng Yellow Sea Wetland will be held.

Cheng Meihong, deputy director of Shanghai’s culture and tourism administration, said Yancheng is a natural oxygen bar and a backyard garden in reach of Shanghai residents, and the opening of the high-speed railway will inject new vitality into the two cities’ cultural and tourism exchanges.

The opening of railway will boost closer and more frequent economic and cultural cooperation between the cities, said Wu Xiaodan, chief of Yancheng’s publicity department.

Yancheng launches tourism week in Shanghai
Ti Gong

Yancheng's attractions are featured in photographs on display in Shanghai 

Yancheng launches tourism week in Shanghai
Ti Gong

Yancheng's attractions on display in Shanghai at the launch of its publicity and cultural tourism week.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     