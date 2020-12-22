End of the road for downtown neighborhood

The 100-year-old Shunchang Road will soon only exist as a memory after a relocation project began last week with the area to be redeveloped for commercial use.

Life on Shunchang Road, one of city’s remaining old town areas in the central urban district, seems little changed.

With a history of 100 years, the one-way lane is crammed with all the typical traces of a traditional Shanghai longtang — shabby, narrow brick houses dotted with various stalls, noisy with chit chat and vrooming vehicles.

However, the street was doomed long ago, as its neighboring communities gradually emptied with the progress of the government's demolition and relocation project over the past decade.

Just one block away is Xintiandi, one of the most high-end areas of Shanghai.

Residents have begun to move out and the land is to be developed for commercial use, befitting the modernity of adjacent areas.

The 1.3-kilometer street in the former Luwan District was dubbed “Market Road,” famous for its 1,100-square-kilometer food market, and was renamed after a county in Fujian Province in 1943.

The 1990s were its glory years when it was filled with eateries serving treats such as youtiao (fried dough sticks), wonton and steamed buns, and many stores selling food, groceries and other goods. Among the most well-known stores was its adult diaper wholesale market.

Xu Daifeng and husband Yao Ming, both in their 50s, came to Shanghai from Anhui Province in the 1990s and have been running their adult diaper business for 19 years.

“There used to be about 30 or 40 shops like ours back in its heyday,” said Xu. “But a lot of them left because of the demolition plan.”

They pay about 7,000 yuan (US$1,000) rent per month for their Shengchang shop, but business has been badly affected by online sales.

“Those younger generations are to blame for this,” joked Xu , pointing at a large sack of diapers to be loaded on a delivery trunk.

Xu said they sell about 100 packs of diapers every day, mostly to long-term customers.

Plans for their future after the demolition haven’t yet been worked out. They may find a new place to rent or fully embrace the online business.

“We will have to roll with it,” said Xu.

For the couple who live on Yongnian Road, not far from the store, the neighborhood is their second home.

“My neighbor, an old mate who doesn’t speak much, is about to move out soon, and I reminded him to not leave in silence,” said Xu. “He has to treat us to dinner as we might never see each other again.”

The street used to have many big-name landmarks, including the Tianchu aginomoto plant of tycoon Wu Yunchu, Aotu Printing House and the old Shanghai Art College, the first higher education institute for art which was founded by Chinese artist Liu Haisu.

While these buildings now only exist in photos and memories, No. 1 Hongningli Lane, a shikumen-style residence built between 1912 and 1936, still stands.

Western-style carved patterns and French windows in the courtyard are still identifiable on its two-story brick and wood structure.

The first batch of residents have already packed and left after signing relocation agreements. The consent rate is over 99 percent.

Yu Chengjin, 72, was born and bred in the neighborhood and can recognize almost every brick.

“These were built in 1968,” she said as she pointed to the row of houses in front of her.

She has been living alone in a two-story apartment since last year after her elder brother was moved to a nursing home and her 30-year-old daughter got married.

Yu said the 37-square-meter space used to house seven people. Her husband, a former soldier, died in his 60s due to his heavy drinking.

After her mother died 40 years ago, she had to take care of her elder brother who was blind and suffered from a mental disorder.

“Some neighbors said I was being cruel to have sent him away,” said Yu. “But sometimes it’s even hard for me to look after myself.”

She has fallen five times and had to go to hospital with the help of neighbors.

“My daughter is busy with work,” said Yu. “But we still contact each other every day by phone.”

The estate can receive a 5-million yuan relocation fee from the government, but Yu needs to split the money with other family members registered on the residence certificate.

Yu said she would stay temporarily with her daughter and son-in-law after moving out around the middle of January.

“It’s hard to say goodbye,” said Yu.

Zhang Fengwei, a middle-aged resident who has been living here for 20 years, said he could deal with moving quite well. Zhang will receive about 3 million yuan for his 20-square-meter apartment.

“Of course you more or less are attached to this place,” said Zhang. “But people come and people go. At least my living standards can be improved.”

“The biggest problem is that some households have too many family members and they have to split the money.”

