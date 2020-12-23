12 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Meanwhile, six patients were discharged upon recovery. No imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

The city reported 12 imported novel coronavirus cases on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

The first and second patients are Chinese working and studying in Russia respectively who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on December 18 on the same flight.

The third patient is an American who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 18.

The fourth to 10th patients are a family that includes an Israeli husband, his American wife and their five American children who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 7.

The 11th patient is an American who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 20.

The 12th patient is a Chinese working in the United Kingdom who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 21.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 101 close contacts have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, six patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,124 imported cases, 1018 have been discharged upon recovery and 106 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 349 local cases, 340 have been discharged upon recovery and two are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the health commission said.