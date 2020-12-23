News / Metro

Suspects caught in illegal crab-fishing case

Shanghai police say they have been cracking down on breaches of a fishing ban on the Yangtze River which came into effect in January with more than 470 suspects caught since June.
Ti Gong

Crabs known as shaoqi seized by police in Shanghai. 

Eight people are alleged to have been fishing for crabs despite a Yangtze River fishing ban, Shanghai police said on Wednesday.

Police began an investigation last week when they found some people fishing for crabs called shaoqi near Dazhi River on Tongyuan Road E.

Three suspects were caught on the early morning of December 17 and over 400 kilograms of the crabs seized from them, police said.

Police said they caught five other suspects in a separate investigation which had begun in November.

A 10-year fishing ban on the entire Yangtze River took effect in January this year, and police in Shanghai said they had been intensively cracking down on illegal fishing.

More than 470 suspects have been caught in over 280 cases of illegal hunting, transporting and trading of wild animals from the Yangtze River since June this year, police said.

