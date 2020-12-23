News / Metro

Park says farewell to animal display area

Renovation work to start at Heping Park in Hongkou District with its facilities deemed no longer sufficient to satisfy the growing leisure and amusement demands of the public.
Ti Gong

Heping Park will shut on December 30 for renovation work to last until the end of April in 2022.

Ti Gong

The park's facilities are insufficient to satisfy the growing leisure and amusement demands of the public, according to officials.

Heping Park in Hongkou District, which dates back to 1958, will be shut for renovation from December 30 with its animal display area, the subject of many childhood memories, removed.

The 163,401-square-meter park featured traditional garden landscapes and an area for tigers and lions.

The work, to last to the end of April in 2022, will involve the expansion of greenery, courtyard, gardening, water and light landscapes, increased arbor scenery, aquatic plants and new pontoon bridges to present a diversified and pleasant environment for visitors, district greenery authorities announced on Wednesday.

The park's facilities are getting old and its landscapes are not attractive, officials said, and insufficient to satisfy the growing leisure and amusement demands of the public.

The current "animal island" will be turned into an ecological island with lush greenery surrounded by brooks and typical jiangnan-style garden landscapes, authorities said.

"Animals are a feature of the park and they bear the memories of generations of Shanghainese, but their removal is a must," said Huang Ling, chief engineer of the Hongkou District Greenery Management Center.

"The environment of animals is not good here, and animals such as sika deer also live on the island," said Huang. "Their excrement inevitably pollutes the river and the precautions required in epidemic prevention also leaves us no choice but to stop animal raising at the park."

"We hope the new ecological island will attract animals like birds to rest here with a sound environment for them and achieve a harmonious co-existence between humans and wildlife," she said.

The animals at the park will be accommodated at city zoos, Huang said, and animal sculptures will be established at the park to keep a slice of memory for the public.

The park will comprise five areas, each with gardens featuring a variety of plants with science popularization functions after the renovation.

A greenway will string the five areas together and even extend to nearby communities.

The park’s gardens will be illuminated to create a glittering scene when night falls, district greenery authorities said.

The children's playground and fitness area will be renovated, officials said.

The park's last renovation was in 2008.

Ti Gong

A plan of the park once the renovations are complete.

Ti Gong

Heping Park's facilities are getting old and its landscapes not attractive, officials said.

﻿
