News / Metro

City temperatures to fall below freezing

﻿ Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  20:13 UTC+8, 2020-12-23       0
Forecasters warn of a strong cold front to affect the city from Tuesday to Friday next week with temperatures as low as minus 5 degrees Celsius on the Wednesday.
﻿ Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  20:13 UTC+8, 2020-12-23       0

A strong cold front will affect Shanghai from Tuesday to Friday next week, the city’s weather bureau said on Wednesday.

Next Wednesday will be the coldest day during this period with the maximum temperature expected to fall below freezing point and the low reaching minus 4 degrees Celsius, according to national meteorological center data on www.weather.com.cn.

Data from the local bureau on sh.weather.com.cn predicts lows of minus 5 degrees.

Air quality this week will be slightly polluted until Friday, the city’s ecology and environment bureau said on Wednesday.

Thursday will be the city’s fourth day of bad air quality since winter began on December 12 due to pollutants blown in from the north.

Slight or moderate pollution was affecting the northern provinces of Hebei, Shandong and Henan on Wednesday and would continue to the end of this week. 

With a weak cold front arriving on Thursday, along with gales of 74 kilometers per hour, Shanghai’s air quality is expected to return to good on Saturday.

The low temperature will decline from 7 degrees on Wednesday to 4 degrees on Friday but return to 8 degrees on Sunday. Highs will fluctuate around 12 degrees.

Light rain is expected over the weekend.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     