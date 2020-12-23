City temperatures to fall below freezing

Forecasters warn of a strong cold front to affect the city from Tuesday to Friday next week with temperatures as low as minus 5 degrees Celsius on the Wednesday.

A strong cold front will affect Shanghai from Tuesday to Friday next week, the city’s weather bureau said on Wednesday.

Next Wednesday will be the coldest day during this period with the maximum temperature expected to fall below freezing point and the low reaching minus 4 degrees Celsius, according to national meteorological center data on www.weather.com.cn.

Data from the local bureau on sh.weather.com.cn predicts lows of minus 5 degrees.

Air quality this week will be slightly polluted until Friday, the city’s ecology and environment bureau said on Wednesday.

Thursday will be the city’s fourth day of bad air quality since winter began on December 12 due to pollutants blown in from the north.

Slight or moderate pollution was affecting the northern provinces of Hebei, Shandong and Henan on Wednesday and would continue to the end of this week.

With a weak cold front arriving on Thursday, along with gales of 74 kilometers per hour, Shanghai’s air quality is expected to return to good on Saturday.

The low temperature will decline from 7 degrees on Wednesday to 4 degrees on Friday but return to 8 degrees on Sunday. Highs will fluctuate around 12 degrees.

Light rain is expected over the weekend.