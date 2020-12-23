Two-way traffic to flow on Pudong Avenue

Avenue along the Huangpu River has witnessed the development of the Pudong New Area over 30 years and is set to become a new scenic riverside road in 2021.

Pudong Avenue will be open to two-way traffic by the end of the year, according to the Pudong New Area’s major construction project office.

It will initially open as a four-lane carriageway, with all six lanes to open next year.

Along the Huangpu River, the avenue has witnessed the development of Pudong over 30 years with the Pudong development office set up at 141 Pudong Avenue.

Due to urban construction, it has been repaired and renovated over the years and the latest round of construction began in 2014. According to the office, it was the city’s largest and most challenging comprehensive traffic project.

Its construction was launched together with Metro Line 14 and the city’s east-west passage, a rapid transit system formed by the Yan’an Elevated Road and passageways underneath the avenue.

The construction also involved Dalian Road, Longchang Road and Jiangpu Road tunnels, as well as Metro Lines 4, 18 and 19.

On completion, Pudong Avenue will become a new scenic riverside road.