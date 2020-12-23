News / Metro

The world's highest art exhibition about porcelain

Fifty-four refined ceramic and porcelain artworks created by 18 masters are on display at Shanghai Tower.
The exhibit features 54 refined ceramic and porcelain artworks created by 18 masters.

Li Qian / SHINE

The exhibit surrounds an art installation atop the building's damper.

Fifty-four refined ceramic and porcelain artworks created by 18 masters are on display 584 meters above ground.

The exhibition, which runs through Saturday, is taking place on the 126th floor of Shanghai Tower, the second-tallest building in the world.

It features China’s eight famous kilns, including Ru porcelain known for its milky glaze of blue and grayish green, Ding porcelain that's thin as paper and white as jade, and Jun porcelain with a unique copper-red hue. There's also purple clay, bone China and tri-colored glazed pottery.

Different styles of pots, dishes, panels and statues surround a 7.7-meter-tall, eye-like art installation standing atop the building’s damper, reflecting both the beauty of traditional handicrafts and charm of modern science.

Twenty of the artworks will be part of Shanghai Tower's permanent collection.

﻿
