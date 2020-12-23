Virus vaccine campaign kicks off across the country

Vaccinations for critical population, like medical and port personnel, have begun in China. As soon as production is ramped up, almost everyone can receive the vaccine.

Getting vaccinated is an effective measure to prevent COVID-19, along with self-protection like wearing masks, social distancing and hand washing, officials from the Shanghai Health Promotion Center said on Wednesday.

Officials said the vaccine's side effects are minimal and temporary, such as arm pain where the injection is administered and fevers which normally improve within a day or two by drinking water and resting. Serious side effects are rare.



