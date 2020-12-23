News / Metro

Beijing-Shanghai high-speed trains introduce flexible pricing

Xinhua
  21:13 UTC+8, 2020-12-23       0
Starting Wednesday, high-speed trains running between Beijing and Shanghai with a speed range from 300 kph to 350 kph will have flexible ticket prices.
Xinhua
  21:13 UTC+8, 2020-12-23       0

Starting Wednesday, high-speed trains running between Beijing and Shanghai with a speed range from 300 kph to 350 kph will have flexible ticket prices.

The prices will vary based on seasons, time periods, travel classes and regions, according to the Beijing-Shanghai High Speed Railway Co Ltd.

The lowest fare for a second-class seat now stands at 498 yuan (about US$76) while the highest fare is 598 yuan, according to the company.

Linking Beijing with the eastern coastal economic hub Shanghai, the 1,318-km Beijing-Shanghai high-speed railway opened to the public on June 30, 2011.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     