Beijing-Shanghai high-speed trains introduce flexible pricing

Starting Wednesday, high-speed trains running between Beijing and Shanghai with a speed range from 300 kph to 350 kph will have flexible ticket prices.

The prices will vary based on seasons, time periods, travel classes and regions, according to the Beijing-Shanghai High Speed Railway Co Ltd.

The lowest fare for a second-class seat now stands at 498 yuan (about US$76) while the highest fare is 598 yuan, according to the company.

Linking Beijing with the eastern coastal economic hub Shanghai, the 1,318-km Beijing-Shanghai high-speed railway opened to the public on June 30, 2011.