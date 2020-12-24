6 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery and no imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

The city reported six imported novel coronavirus cases on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning.

The first patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on December 9.

The second patient is a Serbian who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 18.

The third and fourth patients are American who are relatives of the family whose seven members were confirmed with COVID-19 on December 22. The two arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 7.

The fifth patient is a Chinese traveling in France who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 21.

The sixth patient is a Chinese studying in Switzerland who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 21.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 89 close contacts have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,130 imported cases, 1,022 have been discharged upon recovery and 108 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 349 local cases, 340 have been discharged upon recovery and two are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the health commission said.