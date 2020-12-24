Dates announced for city's 'Two Sessions'

The annual conferences of the local political advisory and legislative bodies are scheduled to take place in Shanghai from January 23 to 27 next year.

The city’s “Two Sessions,” the annual conferences of the local political advisory and legislative bodies, will take place from January 23 to 27 next year.

The Fourth Plenary Session of the 13th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Shanghai Committee is due to be held between January 23 and 26, while the fifth session of the15th Shanghai People's Congress (SPC) will start on January 24 and close on January 27.

This four-day CPPCC session will hear and deliberate on the work report and report of proposals of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC Shanghai Committee, add members to the standing committee and review some reports and decisions.

During the SPC session, legislators will deliberate and vote on the city’s 14th five-year economic and social development plan and the program of the city's perspectives for 2035.

They will also hear and deliberate on work reports of the government, the standing committee of Shanghai People's Congress, Shanghai High People's Court and Shanghai People's Procuratorate.

Reports of the execution of the city's budget in 2020 and the economic and social development plans will be deliberated, and the budget and plans for the new year will be put to a vote.

The political advisers will be present at the fifth session of the SPC to hear and discuss government reports and some other documents.