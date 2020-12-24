News / Metro

Dates announced for city's 'Two Sessions'

﻿ Ke Jiayun
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Ke Jiayun Chen Huizhi
  19:56 UTC+8, 2020-12-24       0
The annual conferences of the local political advisory and legislative bodies are scheduled to take place in Shanghai from January 23 to 27 next year.
﻿ Ke Jiayun
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Ke Jiayun Chen Huizhi
  19:56 UTC+8, 2020-12-24       0

The city’s “Two Sessions,” the annual conferences of the local political advisory and legislative bodies, will take place from January 23 to 27 next year.

The Fourth Plenary Session of the 13th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Shanghai Committee is due to be held between January 23 and 26, while the fifth session of the15th Shanghai People's Congress (SPC) will start on January 24 and close on January 27.

This four-day CPPCC session will hear and deliberate on the work report and report of proposals of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC Shanghai Committee, add members to the standing committee and review some reports and decisions.

During the SPC session, legislators will deliberate and vote on the city’s 14th five-year economic and social development plan and the program of the city's perspectives for 2035.

They will also hear and deliberate on work reports of the government, the standing committee of Shanghai People's Congress, Shanghai High People's Court and Shanghai People's Procuratorate.

Reports of the execution of the city's budget in 2020 and the economic and social development plans will be deliberated, and the budget and plans for the new year will be put to a vote.

The political advisers will be present at the fifth session of the SPC to hear and discuss government reports and some other documents.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     