News / Metro

City earmarks 638 million yuan for the needy

﻿ Hu Min
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Hu Min Cai Wenjun
  19:57 UTC+8, 2020-12-24       0
Around 1.027 million people in Shanghai, including disabled people, families living on subsistence allowances and those accommodated at city shelters, will benefit.
﻿ Hu Min
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Hu Min Cai Wenjun
  19:57 UTC+8, 2020-12-24       0

About 638 million yuan (US$97.68 million) in subsidies will be earmarked for needy people in Shanghai to help enjoy a happy New Year and Spring Festival, the city government announced on Thursday.

The money will benefit 1.027 million people in the city, including disabled people who are unemployed, those facing financial stress because of illness, families living on subsistence allowances, and those accommodated at city shelters, according to the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau.

Needy students, women, and elderly and disabled people will get assistance from bodies including the Shanghai Education Commission, Shanghai Disabled Persons' Federation, the Red Cross Society of China’s Shanghai branch and the Shanghai Charity Foundation. 

Red Cross Society of China Shanghai branch launched a ceremony on Thursday to help needy families and residents.

Being conducted for 22 consecutive years, a total of 277 million yuan have been used to help over 460,00 families. This year, some 20,000 families will receive over 10 million for a happy New Year, red cross officials said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     