Media companies join hands for closer ties between two cities

  20:01 UTC+8, 2020-12-24       0
  20:01 UTC+8, 2020-12-24       0

The Shanghai Media Group and Yancheng Broadcasting Television launched a strategic partnership for content, branding and production on Wednesday.

Yancheng TV will appear on SMG's Knews online platform to offer first-hand information about development in Yancheng, Jiangsu Province. 

The partners will also collaborate to produce more creative new-media content to help forge closer ties between Shanghai and Yancheng.

SMG officials said Yancheng TV is the first regional Yangtze River Delta TV station on Knews, but more will be added in the future.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
