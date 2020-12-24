News / Metro

First 'Shanghai standard' batch revealed

The first batch of 10 "Shanghai standard" was released on Thursday, covering areas such as financial services, integrated circuits, new materials and major equipment.

The new mechanism enables the use of "Shanghai standard" authorization after application and third-party appraisal.

Local standard, group standard and company standard should be domestic or international leading to use the authorization, the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation said.

The configuration specification for emergency ambulance applied by Shanghai Medical Emergency Center, operation requirements for fully automatic operation lines of Shanghai rail transit by city subway operator Shentong Group, and limit of harmful substances of synthetic surfaces for school sports areas by Shanghai Chemical Building Materials Trade Association were among the first batch.

The aim of "Shanghai standard" application is to boost the city's standard development and turn the city into a standardization highland with international influence.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
