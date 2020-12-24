News / Metro

Calm 9-year-old saves family and neighbors

Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  21:25 UTC+8, 2020-12-24       0
Ma Wenbo's father and fire authorities full of praise for the boy and his "textbook actions" after fire broke out in a third-floor apartment in Jinshan District. 
Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  21:25 UTC+8, 2020-12-24       0
Calm 9-year-old saves family and neighbors
Ti Gong

Flames shoot out from the windows of the third-floor apartment in Jinshan District.

A 9-year-old boy was hailed a hero after fire broke out in his home in Jinshan District while the family were asleep.

Ma Wenbo is said to have taken "textbook actions" after discovering the fire, actions that saved his family and his neighbors, fire authorities said on Thursday.

Ma, a third grader, said he was woken by the smell of burning at around 10pm on December 18. When he opened his bedroom door he saw the living room ablaze and immediately woke up his father, who then woke up his grandpa.

As they escaped, his father made the mistake of going back into the third-floor apartment to get his mobile phone to call firefighters. He soon found himself trapped.

Meanwhile, Ma was knocking on his neighbors’ doors before stopping a car in the street and asking the driver to call firefighters.

They arrived in minutes and saved Ma's father and a woman who was trapped on the fourth floor. All 18 residents in the building were able to evacuate the building with no one injured and the fire was extinguished in 20 minutes.

Authorities said the fire was probably caused by an electrical fault. 

Calm 9-year-old saves family and neighbors
Ti Gong

Ma Wenbo, the hero in the fire, and Miss Zhu, his class teacher.

Ma's father said he didn't expect that his son would one day save him.

"He was so much calmer in face of fire than I was," he said. "He's big boy now."

Ma's teachers said their school has public safety education classes for all students and require all to master emergency escape skills.

Safety education is stressed in Shanghai schools with all students required to watch a public safety education TV show at the beginning of each semester.

Calm 9-year-old saves family and neighbors
Ti Gong

The aftermath of the fire .

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     