4 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Two of the cases were imported from the US. Meanwhile, seven patients were discharged upon recovery.

The city reported four imported novel coronavirus cases on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

The first patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in France who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on December 21.

The second patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 24 on the same flight with the third patient who is a Chinese working in the US on board.

The fourth patient is a Japanese living in Japan who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 24.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 89 close contacts have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, seven patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,143 imported cases, 1,037 have been discharged upon recovery and 106 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 349 local cases, 340 have been discharged upon recovery and two are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the health commission said.