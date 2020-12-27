COVID-19 vaccination questions answered clearly

When the majority of people have received the vaccination, the disease will not be able to spread.

With the city beginning to inoculate key groups, the Shanghai Health Promotion Center has released a question and answer on Sunday to address issues that concern the public most, and give simple and clear explanations.

Q: Is it necessary to receive the COVID-19 vaccine?

A: Most people will develop antibodies. Research has found that the risk of infection and the seriousness of symptoms between people with vaccination and those without are quite different. Also, when the majority of people have received the vaccination, the disease will not be able to spread. It is better to receive a vaccination.



Q: When can people receive the COVID-19 vaccination?

A: The inoculation is divided into two steps. The first step is to inoculate key groups such as inspection and quarantine customs staff engaged in handling imported cold-chain products, baggage workers at ports, staff involved in international and domestic transportation, those who will work or study overseas, those working at frontier ports exposed to overseas infection hazards, medical workers, government officials, police, firefighters, community workers and people whose work is related to logistics, senior care, public sanitation, public utility, transportation, funeral and interment, and telecommunications.



After the country achieves mass production, all eligible residents will be able to receive the vaccine in order to build an immunity barrier among the population to block the spread of coronavirus across the nation.

Q: Is it safe to receive a COVID-19 vaccine after adverse reactions have been reported overseas.

A: Vaccination is an effective method to prevent infectious diseases. Some individuals develop adverse reaction after receiving vaccination. There has been no serious adverse reactions reported for people being injected with vaccines developed by China.



Q: What are common adverse reactions after receiving vaccination?

A: Most adverse reactions for vaccination is light and temporary, including swelling in the place of injection or light fever. These will improve one or two days after drinking plenty of water and having a good rest. It is important that a person gives medical staff his or her true state of health before receiving vaccination.



Q: How long before antibodies develop after vaccination?

A: About two weeks after receiving the second dose.



Q: What kinds of health conditions are not suitable for COVID-19 vaccination?

A: When a person is receiving another vaccination, has a fever, is suffering acute diseases or pregnant.



Q: How long will the protection will last?

A: At least six months after vaccination.



Q: Is it necessary to wear masks after vaccination?

A: Wearing a mask, keeping social distance and good personal hygiene are always necessary, even after receiving vaccination.