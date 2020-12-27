News / Metro

COVID-19 vaccination questions answered clearly

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:56 UTC+8, 2020-12-27       0
When the majority of people have received the vaccination, the disease will not be able to spread.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:56 UTC+8, 2020-12-27       0

With the city beginning to inoculate key groups, the Shanghai Health Promotion Center has released a question and answer on Sunday to address issues that concern the public most, and give simple and clear explanations.

Q: Is it necessary to receive the COVID-19 vaccine?

A: Most people will develop antibodies. Research has found that the risk of infection and the seriousness of symptoms between people with vaccination and those without are quite different. Also, when the majority of people have received the vaccination, the disease will not be able to spread. It is better to receive a vaccination.

Q: When can people receive the COVID-19 vaccination?

A: The inoculation is divided into two steps. The first step is to inoculate key groups such as inspection and quarantine customs staff engaged in handling imported cold-chain products, baggage workers at ports, staff involved in international and domestic transportation, those who will work or study overseas, those working at frontier ports exposed to overseas infection hazards, medical workers, government officials, police, firefighters, community workers and people whose work is related to logistics, senior care, public sanitation, public utility, transportation, funeral and interment, and telecommunications.

After the country achieves mass production, all eligible residents will be able to receive the vaccine in order to build an immunity barrier among the population to block the spread of coronavirus across the nation.

Q: Is it safe to receive a COVID-19 vaccine after adverse reactions have been reported overseas.

A: Vaccination is an effective method to prevent infectious diseases. Some individuals develop adverse reaction after receiving vaccination. There has been no serious adverse reactions reported for people being injected with vaccines developed by China.

Q: What are common adverse reactions after receiving vaccination?

A: Most adverse reactions for vaccination is light and temporary, including swelling in the place of injection or light fever. These will improve one or two days after drinking plenty of water and having a good rest. It is important that a person gives medical staff his or her true state of health before receiving vaccination.

Q: How long before antibodies develop after vaccination?

A: About two weeks after receiving the second dose.

Q: What kinds of health conditions are not suitable for COVID-19 vaccination?

A: When a person is receiving another vaccination, has a fever, is suffering acute diseases or pregnant.

Q: How long will the protection will last?

A: At least six months after vaccination.

Q: Is it necessary to wear masks after vaccination?

A: Wearing a mask, keeping social distance and good personal hygiene are always necessary, even after receiving vaccination.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     