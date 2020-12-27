News / Metro

Departments well prepared for coming cold snap

Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  18:47 UTC+8, 2020-12-27       0
The local government released an emergency notice on Sunday to deal with the potential danger caused by the strong cold front which will affect the city on Tuesday.
Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  18:47 UTC+8, 2020-12-27       0

The local government released an emergency notice on Sunday to deal with the potential danger caused by the strong cold front which will affect the city on Tuesday.

The city’s meteorological bureau has forecast that the lowest temperature will reach minus 6 degrees Celsius, while it will be minus 8 degrees in suburban districts on Thursday and Friday.

The government said that in accordance with the emergency plan for frost, snow and rain issued by the local emergency bureau in March, all departments and units should cooperate with each other to work out solutions, protect the safety of people's lives and property and ensure the orderly operation of the city.

The weather bureau should forecast and launch timely warnings of extreme weather. According to the information released by the bureau, the emergency department should find the solution as soon as possible. All media should publish the related information to alert the public, popularize the common sense of disaster prevention and avoidance and improve public awareness.

The supply departments for water, electric power and gas should check related equipment to ensure supply during the extreme weather. 

The authorities for water and housing management and district’s governments should pay attention to the danger of frost cracking water pipes, and the collapse of unstable houses and sheds. The sectors of commerce, agriculture and material reserve should ensure the transportation of key goods and fresh agricultural products.

The departments of traffic, housing management and landscaping and city appearance should implement road anti-freeze and de-icing measures to ensure the safety of vehicles and pedestrians. They should work with the public security department for traffic order management to avoid accidents. The transportation department should also be prepared to deal with delays, and provide for stranded passengers. 

Local departments should enhance publicity about gas, fire and electric power safety, improve the management of crowded places, including schools, hospitals and shopping malls, and provide for homeless people and beggars.

The related departments should implement 24-hour stand-by systems to pay attention to and solve the problems reported by the public online and offline. And the related information should be reported quickly. The government will supervise all departments to put the measures into effect.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     