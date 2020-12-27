Departments well prepared for coming cold snap

The local government released an emergency notice on Sunday to deal with the potential danger caused by the strong cold front which will affect the city on Tuesday.

The local government released an emergency notice on Sunday to deal with the potential danger caused by the strong cold front which will affect the city on Tuesday.

The city’s meteorological bureau has forecast that the lowest temperature will reach minus 6 degrees Celsius, while it will be minus 8 degrees in suburban districts on Thursday and Friday.

The government said that in accordance with the emergency plan for frost, snow and rain issued by the local emergency bureau in March, all departments and units should cooperate with each other to work out solutions, protect the safety of people's lives and property and ensure the orderly operation of the city.

The weather bureau should forecast and launch timely warnings of extreme weather. According to the information released by the bureau, the emergency department should find the solution as soon as possible. All media should publish the related information to alert the public, popularize the common sense of disaster prevention and avoidance and improve public awareness.

The supply departments for water, electric power and gas should check related equipment to ensure supply during the extreme weather.

The authorities for water and housing management and district’s governments should pay attention to the danger of frost cracking water pipes, and the collapse of unstable houses and sheds. The sectors of commerce, agriculture and material reserve should ensure the transportation of key goods and fresh agricultural products.

The departments of traffic, housing management and landscaping and city appearance should implement road anti-freeze and de-icing measures to ensure the safety of vehicles and pedestrians. They should work with the public security department for traffic order management to avoid accidents. The transportation department should also be prepared to deal with delays, and provide for stranded passengers.

Local departments should enhance publicity about gas, fire and electric power safety, improve the management of crowded places, including schools, hospitals and shopping malls, and provide for homeless people and beggars.

The related departments should implement 24-hour stand-by systems to pay attention to and solve the problems reported by the public online and offline. And the related information should be reported quickly. The government will supervise all departments to put the measures into effect.

