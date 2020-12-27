News / Metro

Experts share tips at nutrition conference

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  22:09 UTC+8, 2020-12-27       0
There are many misunderstandings about nutrition among the public, medical experts told a conference on Sunday.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  22:09 UTC+8, 2020-12-27       0

There are many misunderstandings about nutrition among the public, medical experts told a conference on Sunday. 

“Some people keep vegetables for days as they think pesticides will disappear,” said Dr Zhang Meifang, director of the Shanghai 9th People’s Hospital’s department of nutrition. 

“But pesticides usually reduce after one day. Also it is wrong to store vegetables for a long time as the nutrition value decreases. The vitamin C in tomato drops 20 percent after one day and 25 percent after two days.

“People should buy the proper quantity of vegetable and eat them promptly, as storage at room temperature for many days can result in an increase in nitrite. If people want to keep vegetable for a long time, it should be at low temperatures. Quick cooking is another way to help reduce nitrites in vegetable rather than steaming.”

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     