A scholarly boost for children's organ transplants

To boost children’s organ transplants and improve medical capabilities in the field, an academic group under the auspices of the Chinese Medical Association’s organ transplantation society was announced yesterday at the society’s annual congress.



The group will serve as an exchange platform for Chinese medical professionals involved in children’s organ transplants to accelerate clinical and academic development.

Dr Xia Qiang from Shanghai’s Renji Hospital was elected director of the newly established group.

Xia oversaw the nation’s first clinical guidance on children’s liver transplants and has conducted many successful transplants. Renji hospital has performed more children's transplants than any hospital in the world.

