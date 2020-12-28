News / Metro

Shelters stepping up to help homeless endure winter

Shelters across Shanghai will step up efforts to help homeless people get through the winter chill as the mercury is forecast to plummet tomorrow due to a cold front, officials at the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau said.

Street patrols will be intensified to provide help to the homeless, particularly seniors with dementia, the mentally ill, those with medical conditions and minors.

Shelters in the city provide homeless people with free meals, showers, accommodation and medical treatment, and operate 24 hours a day all year.

Residents, particularly sanitation workers, bus drivers, cab drivers and nighttime security guards, are encouraged to call 110, 962200 or 12319 if they see homeless people in need of help.

Community workers will step up visits to seniors living alone to ensure their safety, and homeless children will receive more assistance.

Source: SHINE
