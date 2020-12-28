Law institute launched for Yangtze region

Standing Committee of the Shanghai People's Congress and East China Normal University to jointly carry out research and exchange activities in the Yangtze River Delta region.

The Standing Committee of the Shanghai People's Congress and East China Normal University launched a law institute for Yangtze River Delta integrative development at the weekend.

With the new institute, the two parties will jointly carry out research and exchange activities in the region.

“The integrative development of the delta region has reached a new period and enforcement of detailed measures in sharing, cooperation and co-governance needs guidance and support from laws,” said Mei Bing, Party secretary of the university. “Therefore, we have to speed up research in related legal issues.”

Liu Ping, dean of the new institute, said that to promote regional integration and its high-quality development, the facility will focus on major theories and try to curb real problems to help authorities innovate management approaches. It will build up platforms for cooperation among universities, disciplines and experts from both home and abroad.