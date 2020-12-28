News / Metro

Safety checks as gales forecast for city

Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:48 UTC+8, 2020-12-28       0
Outdoor advertisements and signboards are particularly targeted in campaign by city authorities to eliminate safety hazards ahead of upcoming gales and freezing weather.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:48 UTC+8, 2020-12-28       0
Safety checks as gales forecast for city
Ti Gong

Workers protect trees for the freezing weather ahead. 

Shanghai's greenery and public sanitation authorities have ordered intensified checks on outdoor advertisements and sign boards as precautions against upcoming gales and chilly weather, officials said on Monday.

Outdoor advertisement and sign boards in crowded areas, which are high above street level, old or lack daily maintenance, are particularly targeted by patrols, the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau said.

Businesses have been ordered to check their outdoor ads or shop signs to eliminate safety hazards, the bureau said.

Emergency teams to handle the freezing weather and clear snow from the streets have been established, the bureau said.

Measures to protect trees and plants have been taken and warning signs on icy areas inside parks will be in place.

Greenery authorities have also called on residents and tourists to stay indoors and take care if they visit parks. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     