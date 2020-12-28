News / Metro

New contract terms for fitness memberships

  21:41 UTC+8, 2020-12-28       0
Contract specifies seven-day full-refund period with no need to give a reason for anyone purchasing a sports or fitness membership card at outlets in the city.
A seven-day full-refund period has been included in the new version of the city's sports and fitness industry membership contract to protect the interests of consumers and regulate the market, city authorities announced on Monday.

The grace period enables consumers purchasing membership cards to terminate the contract without giving a reason and receive a full refund from fitness or sports businesses if they change their mind and have not used the membership services.

The contract was drafted by the city's market watchdog and consumer council and will be promoted citywide from next year.

It also allows consumers to end contracts and receive refunds if businesses are closed or move, change membership services, or breach contracts.

The contract tackles common disputes resulting from impulse purchases due to over-promotion in the fitness industry and the difficulty of obtaining refunds because of contract term restrictions, said Tao Ailian, secretary-general of the Shanghai Consumer Council.

About 400 outlets of 15 fitness brands in the city have promised to use the contract.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
