News / Metro

Ray aquarium opens at Changfeng Ocean World

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  21:49 UTC+8, 2020-12-28       0
Species of rays from around the world are featured at the new facility in Putuo District along with those made popular in the children's TV series "The Octonauts."
Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  21:49 UTC+8, 2020-12-28       0
Ray aquarium opens at Changfeng Ocean World
Ti Gong

Officials launch the Ray Bay at Changfeng Ocean World in Putuo District on Monday.

A new aquarium for ray fish was launched at Changfeng Ocean World in Putuo District on Monday, featuring species from across the world and including those in popular children's TV series "The Octonauts."

The Ray Bay aquarium was the former beluga whale pavilion. The original inhabitants, two beluga whales, Little Grey and Little White, have been delivered to the world’s only open water sanctuary for beluga whales in Iceland.

The ray pavilion has about 90 rays of seven species such as the cow-nosed and swallow-tail rays along with nearly 600 other ocean creatures. Visitors can see baby rays and learn about the living habits of the various species.

“It is not only an entertainment paradise for children but also an educational base about the breeding, salvation and protection of marine life,” said Zhang Qi, China regional general manager Merlin Entertainments, owner of the ocean park.

The pavilion is the first themed experience center of "The Octonauts" in China. Children are invited to follow characters from the TV series to accomplish tasks such as rescuing injured creatures, sorting ocean garbage, and feeding creatures via different installations.

They are also able to get close to their favorite characters from the TV series and explore their mysterious undersea world.

"The Octonauts" series is about a team of eight adorable animals who explore the ocean in search of adventure and fun. A new 4D movie featuring the Octonauts has been launched at the ocean world.

Ray aquarium opens at Changfeng Ocean World
Ti Gong

Visitors watch baby rays and other marine creatures at the newly unveiled Ray Bay.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     