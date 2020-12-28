Ray aquarium opens at Changfeng Ocean World

Species of rays from around the world are featured at the new facility in Putuo District along with those made popular in the children's TV series "The Octonauts."

Ti Gong

A new aquarium for ray fish was launched at Changfeng Ocean World in Putuo District on Monday, featuring species from across the world and including those in popular children's TV series "The Octonauts."

The Ray Bay aquarium was the former beluga whale pavilion. The original inhabitants, two beluga whales, Little Grey and Little White, have been delivered to the world’s only open water sanctuary for beluga whales in Iceland.

The ray pavilion has about 90 rays of seven species such as the cow-nosed and swallow-tail rays along with nearly 600 other ocean creatures. Visitors can see baby rays and learn about the living habits of the various species.

“It is not only an entertainment paradise for children but also an educational base about the breeding, salvation and protection of marine life,” said Zhang Qi, China regional general manager Merlin Entertainments, owner of the ocean park.

The pavilion is the first themed experience center of "The Octonauts" in China. Children are invited to follow characters from the TV series to accomplish tasks such as rescuing injured creatures, sorting ocean garbage, and feeding creatures via different installations.

They are also able to get close to their favorite characters from the TV series and explore their mysterious undersea world.

"The Octonauts" series is about a team of eight adorable animals who explore the ocean in search of adventure and fun. A new 4D movie featuring the Octonauts has been launched at the ocean world.