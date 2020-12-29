News / Metro

Local students excel in skills competition

Jiading contestants harvested one silver, one bronze and five excellent awards at the recent first Vocational Skills Competition of China in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province.
Jiading contestants harvested one silver, one bronze and five excellent awards at the recent first Vocational Skills Competition of China in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province.

Six entrants have been listed for the national team to compete in the 46th WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai in 2022.

Two colleges including Shanghai Vocational College of Arts and Crafts and Shanghai Volkswagen Industrial School in Jiading sent nine contestants to join eight categories at the competition.

The competition, with the theme of “New Era, New Skills, New Dream,” is the largest in China and will be held every two years. It had 2,557 contestants in 36 delegations from all over the country competing in 86 categories and assessed by 2,376 judges.

In total, 291 competitors won gold, silver and bronze medals and 1,010 won medallions for excellence.

Shanghai delegations won gold in website design, print media technology, freight forwarding, autobody repair, floristry, health and social care, plumbing and heating, water technology, joinery and information network cabling.

They also won 10 silver medals, seven bronze medals and 45 medallions for excellence.

Of all the 86 categories, 63 will be included in the 46th WorldSkills Competition, the highest level in China.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
