Meaty rewards for our medical workers' efforts

Four boxes of mutton, from 30,000 sheep donated by Mongolia to support China’s COVID-19 efforts, arrived in Jiading recently to reward the district’s medical staff for their contributions during the pandemic.

The mutton was distributed to the district’s hospitals, including the Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital of Jiading, Nanxiang Hospital, Anting Hospital and Jiading District Mental Health Center.

Six medical workers from these hospitals, who assisted in the former epicenter of Wuhan in central China’s Hubei Province, received the mutton as gifts.

“Mine includes two lamb legs and one chop. They are mighty heavy!” said Liu Fen, a nurse at Nanxiang Hospital who worked in Wuhan earlier this year.

“I added some green onion, shredded ginger and other ingredients into the mutton soup. It is fragrant and tasty,” said Gao Cunyou, a doctor from Jiading District Mental Health Center who also served in Wuhan. When Gao received his gift, he cooked a pot of mutton soup to share with his family.

Du Wenyong, from Jiading District Central Hospital, another doctor who joined the battle against COVID-19, made dumplings filled with mutton.

“The meat is tender and delicious, reminding us of the vast Mongolian prairie,” said Du.

The animals had been sent to China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on November 13. After quarantine they were slaughtered, and the mutton was sent to Hubei Province.

The Hubei government said it would be sent to front line medical workers who had fought the COVID-19 in the province.