Islands' first comprehensive public hospital

Residents of Changxing and Hengsha islands will no longer need to travel downtown for medical treatment after Xinhua Hospital's Changxing branch opens.

Xinhua Hospital’s Changxing branch on Changxing Island has completed construction and its outpatient service began trial operations on Tuesday.

Emergency and hospitalization services will start trial operation in March, after which the around 100,000 residents of Changxing and Hengsha islands won’t need to leave for medical treatment.

Previously, there was only one community health center and two private hospitals on Changxing, hardly meeting the demand for treatment for complicated diseases or emergency trauma. Patients had to travel to hospitals downtown.

Xinhua’s Changxing branch is a district-level comprehensive public hospital with 280 beds and over 20 departments.