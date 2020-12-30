7 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

All are Chinese returning from overseas. Meanwhile, 11 patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

The city reported seven new imported novel coronavirus cases on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

The first two patients are a Chinese couple visiting relatives in the United States. Together with the third patient, a Chinese living in the US, they arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on December 15 on the same flight.

The fourth patient is a Chinese traveling in France who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 21.

The fifth patient is a Chinese studying in Switzerland who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 21.

The sixth patient is a Chinese working in Turkey who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 22.

The seventh patient is a Chinese working in Bulgaria who arrived at the Shanghai airport on December 28.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 79 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, 11 patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery, according to the commission.

So far, of all the 1,156 imported cases, 1,059 have been discharged upon recovery and 97 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 349 local cases, 341 have been discharged upon recovery and one is hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the health commission said.