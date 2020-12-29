News / Metro

Doctors remove blade from patient's brain

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:07 UTC+8, 2020-12-30       0
Family turned to the expertise of doctors at Shanghai's Renji Hospital after part of a machine tool penetrated deep in a 33-year-old man's brain in an accident.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:07 UTC+8, 2020-12-30       0
Doctors remove blade from patients brain
Ti Gong

Doctors in a surgery to remove the blade deep in a man's brain

A broken blade from a machine tool has been removed from the brain of a 33-year-old man and the patient is recovering well, doctors from Shanghai’s Renji Hospital announced on Wednesday.

The blade hit him between his eyes while the man was using the tool in processing stone. He was rushed to a nearby hospital in Xiamen in Fujian Province, where it was found the blade had lodged in his brain..

Unable to find a hospital with the capability of removing the object, the patient's family decided on a transfer to Renji Hospital. However, in the two weeks since the accident, the blade had further penetrated the brain by 10 centimeters, risking major nerves, blood vessels and neurofunctional areas.

Doctors decided to use neuroendoscope to remove the blade and protect the patient's brain functions. He is now conscious and his body and language functions are normal.

The rusty blade was removed in an operation that lasted four hours. It was 3 centimeters long, 1.1 centimeters wide and 3 centimeters thick.

Doctors remove blade from patients brain
Ti Gong

The blade is lodged deep inside the brain.

Doctors remove blade from patients brain
Ti Gong

The blade removed from the man's brain.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     