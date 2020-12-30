News / Metro

Workers out in force to clear roads of ice

Shanghai is well prepared for the cold snap with thousands of workers dispatched across the city to make sure pedestrians and motorists can get about safely.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A sanitation worker clears a road on the Bund at dawn on Wednesday. 

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Sanitation workers clear ice from the Bund. 

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Road maintenance workers in Jiading District clear ice early on Wednesday morning. 

Shanghai's rail, road and greenery authorities are fully geared up for the cold snap. 

By 6am on Wednesday, over 6,300 workers had been dispatched to carry out de-icing work around the city, according to the city's road transportation administration.

About 125 tons of de-icing agent, 650 tons of industrial salt, 33,000 gunnysacks and 15,000 straw bags were used, the administration said.

Police were also helping in spotting ice during their patrols and in clearing the roads of ice.

Shot by Jiang Xiaowei. Edited by Shen Ke.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Workers check facilities at Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station. 

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Sanitation workers lay straw mats on the Bund early on Wednesday morning. 

The number of staff at Shanghai Railway Station has been increased to guide passengers, and Shanghai South Railway Station has opened a temporary waiting room for people to shelter from the chill outside its service time, China Railway Shanghai Group said. 

Repair and maintenance workers at Shanghai Railway Station have increased the frequency of checks to ensure normal operation of air-conditioning at waiting areas. 

Nearly 100 steel plates and advertisement boards at the station have been reinforced to eliminate safety hazards due to gales. 

Water supply pipes have been checked with exposed pipes protected

Hot water is provided around the clock. 

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Gao Song, a traffic police officer in Minhang District, clears ice on Jiamin Elevated Road at 6:45am on Wednesday.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station on Wednesday morning as the travel rush for the upcoming New Year holiday begins.

Shanghai's railway stations have also prepared for the dispersion of passengers in the case of long delays and arrival of trains due to snow. 

Straw mats and industrial salt to prevent slippery surfaces and clear snow have been prepared in advance. 

Emergency drills have been conducted to cope with cold wave and snowy weather. 

"We have enhanced safety reminders and guidance on passengers as well as the maintenance of air-conditioning on trains to create a warm environment for passengers," said Li Xueqin, an attendant on the G54 from Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station to Shijiazhuang in Hebei Province. 

Patrols have been intensified and checks on rail tracks have been beefed up to ensure smooth operation of trains, the group said. 

Precautions have been taken on high-speed trains to prevent operation failure due to freezing temperatures. 

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Sanitation workers cleaning on the Bund. 

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A worker checks air-conditioning at Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station. 

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Passengers board on a train at Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station on Wednesday. 

On the Bund, sanitation workers worked overnight to ensure the safety of pedestrians. 

Their working areas include 10 bridges on Suzhou Creek. They usually start work at 5:30am. 

"It snowed last night and we patrolled bridges and streets since midnight to check whether there was freezing," said team leader Lu Wei. 

"We need to handle the situation timely to prevent residents, tourists and those doing morning exercises from being affected and falling down," said Lu. 

"I put on two more sweaters but it is still bitterly chilly because my working area is near the Huangpu River," he said.

"We have prepared shovels, sand and sacks in advance," he said. 

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A sanitation worker clears ice on the Bund. 

Hu Min / SHINE

A passenger seeks information at Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station on Wednesday. 

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Sanitation workers clear leaves from the Bund. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
