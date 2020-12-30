News / Metro

Keep your guard up over holiday health authorities beckon

Local health authorities cautioned residents to keep their guard up during the upcoming three-day New Year holiday to prevent COVID-19.
Officials from the Shanghai Health Promotion Center said those traveling over the holiday should check their destination's risk level and prevention requirements ahead of time. Regions with medium and high risk of the virus should be avoided.

The elderly, people with chronic diseases and pregnant women are encouraged not to leave Shanghai.

Authorities said people must remain vigilant about mask wearing, using hand sanitizer and social distancing, as well as not eating while on planes, trains and buses. For those staying in Shanghai, avoid large gatherings and don't attend social events if suffering from a cough or fever, officials said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
