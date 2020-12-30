News / Metro

Schools make sure their students stay warm

Yang Meiping
  21:08 UTC+8, 2020-12-30
Thick clothing was the order of the day as students arrived at school on Wednesday morning but coats could be removed as teachers made sure classroom were warm.
Shot by Dong Jun. Edited by Zhong Youyang. Subtitles by Yang Yang.

Schools reported no problems on Wednesday despite the chilly weather.

At Luwan No. 1 Central Primary School in Huangpu District, students arrived around 8am as usual, but wearing thick clothing, hats, scarves and gloves.

  Students arrive at Luwan No. 1 Central Primary School in Huangpu District in heavy clothes on Wednesday morning.

They wore masks as required by the COVID-19 situation but that also served as protection against the cold. 

Alexander Kramer, a father of two students at the school, said his daughters wore three layers of clothes along with hats and scarves on Wednesday to keep warm.

“On the street, it’s very cold, so we are happy to arrive at the school because the school is better. They can do exercises and drink warm water,” the German said after dropping off the girls at the school gate.

Chu Jiawei, a father of a first grader, walked his son to the school in the morning and told him to drink more warm water during the day before leaving.

“My son is vivacious and does not wear too heavy clothes on normal days, but today is cold, so we have him wear a thick down coat, as well as gloves and scarf, to protect him against the cold,” he said. “When he is in the school, I’m not worried because the teachers will take care of him.”

A student has her temperature checked before entering the classroom.

Wu Rongjin, principal of the school, said she and her colleagues turned on the air conditioning in classrooms at 6:30am so students would feel warm when they arrived.

Tong Lei, a teacher, said the air conditioning was set at a comfortable temperature of 26 degrees Celsius, but they would also keep some windows open a little for ventilation.

Zhang Jialing, a third grader, took off her down coat, hat, scarf and gloves after arriving at the classroom.

“My mother has prepared a waistcoat for me so that I won’t feel cold without the coat in the air-conditioned classroom,” she said. “Actually, it’s warm in the building, as the air conditioners are on and there is warm tap water in the toilet. Even if we feel cold, we can ask our teachers for warm pads.”

A teacher shows students how to use a warm pad.

Students did their morning physical exercises indoors and the kitchen served warm duck soup for students and hot soup in small stew pots for teachers to help ward off the cold.

In Songjiang District, the Baiyun Kindergarten has installed a wind-proof shed at the outdoor wash basin area, where children can wash their hands before heading to their classrooms every morning, and began providing warm towels for children to wipe their hands and faces.

It has also prepared cotton slippers and blankets for children when they need to go to the toilet during their afternoon nap.

The Baiyun Kindergarten in Songjiang District has prepared cotton slippers and blankets for children when they need to go to the toilet.

