New legislation to protect medical staff

  21:08 UTC+8, 2020-12-30       0
A new law will come into force in March to protect the rights and interests of the city's medical and health workers and alleviate conflicts between staff and patients.
  21:08 UTC+8, 2020-12-30       0

A new law to protect the rights and interests of medical personnel will come into force from March, city officials said on Wednesday.

Shanghai’s justice bureau began the legislation procedure earlier this year amid the pandemic, with bodies including the city’s health commission, civil security, civil affairs and finance bureaus, and colleges such as the East China University of Political Science and Law.

Advice had been taken from front-line health workers, medical institutes and the general public.

As the first provincial-level regulation in the medical field, its 42 clauses seek to specify measures ensuring health workers’ legal rights and alleviate conflicts between medical staff and patients.

For example, it stipulates the right of medical workers to report health emergencies to the departments in charge (the health commission and CDC for example) and be exempted from liability.

It also gives medical institutes permission to conduct security checks for visitors and bans behavior violating health workers’ rights.

Medical personnel can refuse to provide services when their safety is threatened and can apply to the court for an injunction.

Those breaching the law will be reported to the police and punished according to law.

Currently, more than 90 percent of medical institutions have installed emergency alarm devices to deal with medical emergencies timely.

The credit punishment system will also be further promoted. Penalties and criminal accountability will be provided to health institutes through public credit platforms.

Accomplishments in terms of dealing with health crisis and accidents by medical workers will also be recorded on the platforms.

According to the health commission, more care will be provided to medical staff including mental health guides and improvement of the working environment and subsidies.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
