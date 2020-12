Shu Qing was appointed as the new director of the Shanghai Public Security Bureau and vice mayor of the city's legislature earlier today.

Shu, 56, a native of Shandong Province, was appointed director of the city’s police college earlier this month.

Prior to his positions in Shanghai, he worked in national environmental protection departments and was later appointed Henan Province's police chief and vice governor.