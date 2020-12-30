Volunteers bring warmth to West Bund workers

A volunteer station on the West Bund waterfront launched a series of activities to bring good cheer to construction workers involved in developing the riverside amid the cold wave.

Ti Gong

A volunteer station on the West Bund waterfront launched a series of activities to bring cheer to the thousands of construction staff working on the riverside amid the cold.

The Home of West Bund Workers, a demonstration volunteer service station, invited workers to watch performances, have free haircuts and receive other services on Wednesday morning, as temperatures dropped to around minus 5 degrees Celsius.

There are over 7,000 migrant workers involved in developing the Huangpu River waterfront, an emerging artificial intelligence hub and art and culture center.

Volunteers and model workers presented red scarfs to workers taking a rest at the station, while Yu Hui, a famous Peking Opera actor, performed classic Chinese opera pieces.

“The scarf is quite useful for us who have to work outdoors amid the gales along the river,” said Wang Zhiliang, a worker from neighboring Jiangsu Province.

Wang took part in the construction of the Shanghai International Media Port, which is near to completion and will feature the nation’s top-level film and television production bases as well as theaters.

A barber’s shop, convenience store and tailor’s shop have been opened at the station, where volunteers, including nearby community workers and residents, offered free services to workers.

The workers can also learn calligraphy, write Spring Festival couplets and Chinese character fu (meaning good fortune) on the second floor of the station. They are also encouraged to join in a chorus as part of efforts to enrich their spiritual life.