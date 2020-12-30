News / Metro

Essential services protected from the cold

  22:14 UTC+8, 2020-12-30       0
The city's suppliers of power, gas and water have been working hard to safeguard the normal functioning of the city amid the onset of severe winter weather.
Ti Gong

State Grid workers inspect equipment at substations.

Infrastructure workers have geared up for the coldness to safeguard the normal operations in the city.

State Grid Shanghai Co has issued emergency plans for potential risks amid severely cold weather, including inspection of key substations and facilities, and preventing cables freezing. 

Construction sites, billboards and greenbelts near cables have also been cleaned and strengthened. Anti-freezing methods have also been adopted for fuel and gas devices.

Repair teams have been allocated to fix emergency blackouts for households and companies. Currently, a total of 2,150 examinations have been carried out, with 26 risks eliminated.

The company is reminding residents to be aware of power safety amid cold weather, such as the use of heaters and old wiring. Multiple high-power appliances on the same power bars should be avoided.

Ti Gong

Gas technicians inspect facilities amid the cold.

Ti Gong

Two workers wrap gas pipes with straw.

The city’s gas consumption soared to 840 million cubic meters in December, 8.5 percent higher than last year.

It is expected to surge amid the cold, reaching a daily peak of 48 million cubic meters, according to Shanghai Gas Group.

With storage at Yangshan Port, Wuhaogou Station and elsewhere, it will guarantee gas consumption in the city for 16 days.

Meanwhile, more gas has been delivered to Chongming District to cater the demand in remote areas.

To ensure the safe operation of gas pipes, more inspections have been conducted, with technicians wrapping key pipelines with plastic sponges to preserve the warmth.

Experts remind the public to open windows and doors and turn of the gas immediately if there is a gas leak. Gas equipment should be turned off after use to prevent fire and explosion. Ventilation is necessary, too, despite the cold. Residents can call 962777 if help with gas equipment is needed.

Ti Gong

Workers spread industrial salt at the Shanghai Tower.

Ti Gong

Two workers strengthen water pipes.

Shanghai Chengtou Group has strengthened water supply, garbage disposal and expressway maintenance.

Emergency anti-freezing supplies such as snow remover, industrial salt and sacks have been prepared in advance.

Water pipes have been protected with anti-leakage measures, with standby emergency repair crews allocated across the city.

The antifreeze of garbage retrieval vehicles has also been inspected to ensure the transfer and incineration of waste.

Ti Gong

A technician inspects a garbage transfer truck.

Ti Gong

Workers spread snow remover on expressways.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
